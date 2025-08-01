Indian grandmaster Nihal Sarin qualifies for EWC 2025 chess playoffs

Nihal Sarin

Indian grandmaster Nihal Sarin, representing S8UL Esports, has successfully qualified for the chess playoffs at the ongoing Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025, currently taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

After a 0 to 2 loss to fellow Indian grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi on the first day of the group stage, Sarin made a strong comeback on the second. Showcasing his fast decision-making, he secured a 2 to 0 victory over Dutch grandmaster Anish Giri in the lower bracket semi-final. In the lower bracket final, the 21-year-old faced French grandmaster Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

Despite being in a difficult position in the first game, he salvaged a draw through excellent positional awareness, before sealing the match 1.5 to 0.5 with a decisive win in the second game. With this, Sarin secured a coveted playoff spot from Group B, and will take on the five time World Champion Magnus Carlsen in the quarter finals.

The EWC 2025 chess quarter finals began on 31 July, with each match consisting of four rapid games played in a 10 + 0 time control format. The intensity ramps up in the semi-finals, which will feature six games per match, culminating in a high-stakes grand final contested in a best-of-six sets format. With a massive prize pool of US$1.5 million (approximately Rs 12.9 crore) and US$ 250,000 (around Rs 2.1 crore) reserved for the champion, the tournament promises thrilling battles between some of the world’s sharpest minds.

“It feels great to make it to the playoffs, especially after such intense games against both Anish and Maxime,” expressed Sarin. “Both matches really tested me, but I am glad that I found my rhythm when it mattered most. I’m looking forward to carrying this momentum into the last eight and giving it my best.”

Nihal’s playoff qualification further strengthens S8UL’s run at the EWC 2025. Earlier, the organisation’s Apex Legends team competed in the Grand Finals, while EAFC athlete Jonas “Jonny” Wirth is set to represent S8UL from 7 to 10 August. Meanwhile, Aaron “Happy” Rivera will aim to qualify through the play-ins on 3 August, and Tekken 8 athletes Arja “Sephiblack” Gamoori and Nino Schwarz (Nino) will compete in the Last Chance Qualifiers from 7 to 9 August.