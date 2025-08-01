iQOO appoints Vedang Chavan as chief gaming officer

Vedang Chavan and Nipun Marya

Smartphone brand iQOO has appointed Vedang Vikas Chavan, a 25-year-old esports coach and gamer from Mumbai, as its new chief gaming officer. According to the company, Chavan has been tested on his gameplay skills, gaming knowledge, personality, and communication. As part of this role, he will take home a remuneration of Rs 10 lakh.

Originating from Navi Mumbai, Chavan was a chess prodigy in his early years. He discovered gaming at age 10 and soon found himself captivated by esports. From sneaking into gaming cafés during college to representing India at international PUBG PC tournaments in Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Australia, his hustle never stopped. When he transitioned to coaching, he set out to give aspiring gamers a real shot at experiencing competitive esports. He handpicked grassroots talent and built teams from scratch, coaching them to podium finishes at top esports events. From being told he was not good enough to become a sought-after leader, Chavan carved his space in a tough industry and helped others rise alongside him.

Welcoming Chavan, iQOO CEO Nipun Marya said, “This is yet another iconic moment for the Indian smartphone industry, and we are proud to welcome Vedang as our new chief gaming officer. Vedang perfectly embodies the spirit of ‘I Quest On and On’. His journey from grassroots gaming to leading top teams reflects the passion and perseverance we value at iQOO. With his experience as a player, coach, and mentor, we believe he will bring a sharper understanding of the gaming community and a fresh perspective to our gaming initiatives. All of us at iQOO are excited to have him join the family, and we are confident he will make a meaningful impact in this role.”

Expressing his excitement, Chavan said, “I’m genuinely overwhelmed and grateful to be named iQOO’s new chief gaming officer. When I first came across this opportunity on LinkedIn, I saw it as the perfect way to challenge myself, a chance to grow, upgrade my skills, and do something meaningful in the esports space. And the fact that it was coming from a brand like iQOO made it even more exciting. I knew I had to give it my all. I never imagined it would take me all the way here. The competition rounds were intense, and the finalists I met along the way were all incredibly talented. I’ll never forget the video call with Nipun sir congratulating me, that’s a moment I’ll always treasure.”

Chavan has emerged as the winner of CGO 2.0, standing out among 80,000 plus gamers and impressing a jury featuring Marya, Rannvijay Singha, Payal Gaming (Payal Dhare), and 8bit Thug (Animesh Agarwal). As chief gaming officer, he will work with iQOO to improve the smartphone gaming experience, collaborate with India’s top gamers, and receive a prize of Rs 10 lakh.

In addition to strengthening its presence in the esports space, iQOO has appointed Harshvardhan as its official caster. A passionate storyteller and presenter, Harshvardhan began his casting journey two years ago and quickly made a mark by winning the Nodwin Gaming Talent Hunt three times, including during BGIS 2024. Beyond the mic, he brings a well-rounded understanding of the esports ecosystem, skilled in production, match analysis, editing, and design. With his deep connection to the gaming community and evolving expertise, he will serve as a strong voice for iQOO’s gaming initiatives across platforms.