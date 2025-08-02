From ‘Pokémon’ to ‘Attack on Titan’: Global anime and animation giants descend on Mumbai

Mumbai will transform into the epicentre of animation and anime from 22 to 24 August 2025, as AnimationXpress hosts a spectacular twin event at Nesco — the Animation & More (AM) Summit & ANN Awards and the landmark Anime India convention.

Where industry meets inspiration: Animation & More Summit and Ann Awards 2025

Running on 22 and 23 August, the AM Summit brings together global heavyweights, homegrown creators, and cutting-edge studios for two days of power-packed panel discussions, behind-the-scenes reveals, keynote speeches, and business matchmaking. With participation from JETRO (Japan External Trade Organization), MDEC (Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation), and leading Indian and international studios, the event promises high-voltage networking and next-gen industry insights.

Headlining this year’s AM Summit is Susumu Fukunaga, corporate officer at The Pokémon Company, who will deliver the keynote address. Anime superstar Tetsurō Araki — the visionary behind Death Note and Attack on Titan — will also make a special appearance for a fan meet and address.

The Ann Awards, the summit’s crown jewel, will be held over both days to honour exceptional creative and technical excellence in animation. With entries now open to all of Asia, the awards take a giant leap in recognising pan-Asian talent.

Key themes at the AM Summit 2025 include:

Global collaboration and creative synergies

Innovation in animation tools and storytelling

Strategies for monetisation, market expansion and IP growth

Talent development and upskilling the next generation

Programming highlights include:

Marketing & Licensing 101 , with speakers from Kidzania India, Kikkoman India, and Black White Orange.

The Elephant in the Room , a raw look at industry upheavals with Toonz Media Group, 88 Pictures, Studio56, Reliance Animation, and Saffronic India.

Animation in the Digital Era , featuring leaders from PunToon Kids, ChuChu TV, Vaibhav More Films, Graphiti Studios and Bhooshan's Junior.

Fireside Chat on Adult Animation with Paperboat Design Studios' Soumitra Ranade.

Making-of showcase: Title sequence of Bhool Chuk Maaf by Ghost Note Media.

Exclusive presentations by Charuvi Agrawal and Malaysian animation pioneer Hassan Muthalib.

by Charuvi Agrawal and Malaysian animation pioneer Hassan Muthalib. Also featuring sessions with visual artists Santanu Hazarika, Jazyl Homavazir and Sourav Roychoudhury.

Anime India: The fandom takes centre stage

From 22 to 24 August, Hall 1 of Nesco will erupt in colour, cosplay and community as Anime India — the country’s first full-scale anime convention — makes history. Blending entertainment, fandom and Japanese pop culture, Anime India promises a three-day mega-celebration for India’s 100-million-strong anime fanbase.

For the first time ever, Araki will visit India to headline Anime India. A live Q&A and exclusive fan panel with the director is on the cards — a dream come true for his Indian fans.

Also making waves at Anime India:

DJ performance and meet-and-greet with Japanese voice actor Tsunko

Anime concert on 24 August, featuring anisongs by Japan’s Touko Nakamura

Cosplay showdown, anime quizzes, and a national singing contest

Fan-run panels, game shows and artist showcases across three stages

Artist Alley and Cosplayers Circuit with 24+ curated creators

Massive licensed merchandise expo with IPs like Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, Spy x Family, Tokyo Revengers and Naruto

Themed Maid Café experience

Anime film screenings and behind-the-scenes exclusives

“This is a historic moment,” said Anime India organiser Neha Mehta. “Having Araki-san here is a powerful signal of India’s rising place in the global anime ecosystem.” Anime India director Mishaal Wanvari added, “As a lifelong anime fan, bringing a full-blown anime con to India is a personal milestone. And to have Araki headlining it? That’s next-level.”

The event is supported by a wide network of partners and participants including Assemblage Entertainment, Zebu Animation Studios, philmCGI, Sony YAY!, Green Gold Animation, Muse, Autodesk, Maxon, Artha Animation and Kayra Animation.

The event is presented by Anime Times and Toyota, and co-powered by Yotta. Other partners include ARK, Maxon, Wacom, Autodesk, Redington, Zebu Animation Studios, Datsi, Fuji Film, Sony YAY!, Playstation, Powerkids Entertainment, Shinchan: Spicy Kasube Dancers in India, Toonz Media Group, XP Pen, DigiCon6 Asia, and ITM Skills University.

Registrations for AM Summit and Anime India are open now! You can register here online to attend the AM Summit and Ann Awards. Tickets for Anime India are available now on Zomato’s District platform, priced at Rs 199, Rs 299, Rs 799 and Rs 1499. For the latest updates, follow Anime India social media handle here.

Whether you’re a studio boss, indie creator or die-hard fan, this August is your chance to be part of India’s biggest animation and anime celebration ever.