Animotion Media and TraLaLa Studio partner to bring ‘The Fixies’ S5 to Romania

UAE-based production and distribution company Animotion Media Group has partnered with Romania’s TraLaLa Studio for the broadcast of The Fixies Season 5 in Romanian language.

The Fixies stands as one of Animotion’s flagship IPs with five ongoing seasons, two feature films, four live stage productions, and over 2.5 billion views on YouTube. The franchise is known for its stem-driven themes and imaginative storytelling.

The new season will introduce the audience to Mega, a new Fixie character, and accompany the team as they assist Professor Eugenius in opening a surprise-filled science museum, all while keeping their existence a secret from curious humans.

Animotion Media Group general manager Julia Nikolaeva said, “Romania is an important market for us, and we’re thrilled to partner with TraLaLa Studio to bring this exciting new season of The Fixies to even more young viewers.”

TraLaLa Studio CEO Cristina Badan said, “At TraLaLa Studio, we’re always looking for shows that bring something extra to the table for kids and parents alike. The Fixies isn’t just entertaining — it encourages kids to ask questions, explore, and discover how things work in a way that feels playful and fun. Season 5 takes that even further, and we can’t wait to see Romanian families connect with these new stories and characters.”

TraLaLa Studio is behind the TraLaLa YouTube channel, creating and distributing educational animations and musical content for preschool and early‑school children, as well as operating its own TraLaLa TV platform.