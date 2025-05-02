Animotion partners with AI platform Animait, allowing users to create their own episodes

UAE’s animation production and distribution company Animotion Media Group has partnerd with AI-powered animation platform Animait. Through this collaboration, Animait users will get the legal right to use Animotion’s IP Question Club for creating their own episodes.

About the series: Question Club official series aims to inspire curiosity in young audiences — in each episode, main characters Astra, Booney, Tom, and Hailey receive a question from young viewers, explore wild hypotheses and test them through fun experiments until they uncover the truth. Collaboration with Animait makes this the first animation universe where viewers can create their own episodes – a new approach to user-generated content.

Through this partnership, Animait has introduced a business model enabling IP owners to grant controlled access for audiences to create content within established animation universes, while acquiring and officially distributing the most promising works with compensation to their authors.

“What makes this partnership so exciting is how naturally it aligns with the interactive essence of our project and episode structure,” said Animotion Media Group general manager Julia Nikolaeva. “Animait’s technology allows us to expand the world we have created in the series, giving audiences the tools to engage with it in a whole new way. This collaboration is not just about content creation — it’s about enhancing audience engagement and fostering a deeper connection with our characters and stories.”

Animait enables users without technical expertise to generate animated series using existing IP or to create entirely new universes through simple text prompts. Unlike foundational text-to-video models, the platform generates a video with a comprehensive storyline, consistent characters, and synchronised audio, and gives the creators detailed control over every element of their animated videos, aligning closely with their vision.

“Animait’s mission is to help anyone, regardless of animation skills, bring their creative ideas to life. If you have a great concept for an animated series, you should have the tools and support to make it a reality,” said Animait co-founder, PhD, Alexander Fonarev. “Our partnership model is designed with the interests of IP owners in mind — their IP should be securely protected, and they should also benefit from the rise of AI.”

Animait has begun rolling out access to the service for waitlisted users. Interested users can join the waitlist at their official website. Early adopters can join the Discord community to test their first available product features.