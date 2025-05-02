Animated film ‘Dog Man’ to stream exclusively on Peacock this May

After a successful box office debut this April, animated film Dog Man will stream exclusively on Peacock starting 30 May, along with additional bonus content and select extended/deleted scenes.

The official synopsis of Dog Man reads: When a faithful police dog and his human police officer owner are injured on the job, a harebrained surgery fuses the two of them together and Dog Man is born! As he embraces his new identity and strives to impress his Chief (Lil Rel Howery, Get Out), Dog Man must stop the villainous Petey the Cat (Pete Davidson, “Saturday Night Live”) from cloning himself and creating an evil kitten, doubling his evil abilities. The story takes a turn when the kitten forges an unexpected bond with Dog Man and in the process, they discover the power of family to bring even the most hostile foes together.

The film has been adapted from the number one global bestselling book series by acclaimed author and illustrator Dav Pilkey. The DreamWorks Animation’s comedy adventure features a heart-warming cast of characters voiced by Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery, Isla Fisher, Lucas Hopkins Calderon and more.

The 89 minutes film has been directed by Peter Hastings, produced by Karen Foster p.g.a. and executive produced by Dav Pilkey. Hastings also looked after the screenplay.

In 2025, Peacock is the exclusive home for the subscription debuts of Universal films including The Wild Robot, Wicked, How To Train Your Dragon, Jurassic World Rebirth, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, Nobody 2, The Bad Guys 2 and more. The fourth installment of the fan favourite franchise, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy also premiered exclusively as a Peacock Original film in the U.S. over Valentine’s Day weekend.