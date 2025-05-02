Walt Disney Animation Studios to present a new exhibition at Animayo Gran Canaria

Walt Disney Animation Studios has joined as the official sponsor of Spain’s Animayo Gran Canaria festival. In this edition celebrating the 20th anniversary of the festival, Disney will bring the new exhibition Whimsy & Wonder to the festival.

In a display of colour, emotion, and creativity, Whimsy & Wonder pays tribute to the power of the female vision that has shaped Disney’s visual storytelling for over a century. From the iconic Mary Blair, who revolutionised the use of colour in the 1950s, to the contemporary artists behind hits like Frozen, Encanto, and Moana 2, this exhibition is an ode to the women who have made history—and the future—of animation.

From films like The Princess and the Frog (2009) to Disney Animation’s most recent animated production Moana 2 (2024), Whimsy & Wonder showcases the dazzling work of some of the most extraordinary visual development and storytelling artists at Walt Disney Animation Studios.

The exhibition features work from six artists at Walt Disney Animation Studios:

Lorelay Bové (Spain/Andorra): Visual development artist on Big Hero 6, Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph, The Princess and the Frog, and associate production designer of Oscar-winner Encanto.

Lisa Keene: Production designer and visual development artist on Wish, Frozen, and classics such as Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King.

Brittney Lee: Production designer and visual development artist who made an early mark with her iconic costume design for Elsa in Frozen and the interior of her ice palace.

Griselda Sastrawinata-Lemay: Visual development artist on Encanto, Moana, Raya and the Last Dragon, and associate production designer on Wish.

Josie Trinidad: Emmy-winning director and head of story on Zootopia and Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Fawn Veerasunthorn: Director of Wish and head of story on Raya and the Last Dragon.

As a highlight of this celebration, Bové will be a special guest at Animayo 2025. She will not only showcase her work in the exhibition, but will also deliver a masterclass on her career and creative process, and participate in an exclusive portfolio review session, mentoring young talents aspiring to follow in her footsteps.

From 7 to 10 May, visitors at Animayo in Gran Canaria will be immersed in this unrepeatable experience in the world.