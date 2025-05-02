‘Fau-G: Domination’ launched at the Waves Summit 2025

Developed by Dot9 Games and published by Nazara Publishing’s Fau-G: Domination was launched on Android at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025. The game was launched in the presence of nCore Group and Dot9 Games mentor actor Akshay Kumar.

This title is the latest in the Fau-G series from nCore Games and is inspired by the valor of our soldiers and powered by the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. A detailed roadmap outlining future content and updates will be announced soon.

Nazara Technologies founder and CEO Nitish Mittersain said, “The talent, creativity, and ambition among Indian developers today are poised to make a mark not just in India, but on the global stage. As India’s only publicly listed gaming company, Nazara Technologies is deeply committed to supporting Indian developers—partnering with them through every stage of their journey, from development to launch and beyond. We’re proud to take another step forward by launching Fau-G: Domination in association with Dot9 Games, and we are excited to see the response from gamers across the world.”

nCore Games co-founder Vishal Gondal shared, “Fau-G: Domination is not just a game—it’s a statement. A response from India’s tech and creative forces that we can build for our own people and rise as a serious global player. This is our salute to the brave men and women who protect our nation, and a proud offering from India’s game development ecosystem to the world.”

Dot9 Games co-founder and CEO Deepak Ail commented, “Indian gamers have long wanted content that speaks their language—not just literally, but emotionally and culturally. Fau-G: Domination is born out of that desire. It’s proudly Indian in spirit, made for a generation ready to game with purpose.”

Alongside the launch, a gameplay trailer has been released, showcasing battles across diverse Indian terrains, immersive storytelling, and intense tactical action.

As part of its mission to fuse purpose with play, Fau-G: Domination is dedicated to Bharat Ke Veer, an initiative conceptualised by Kumar, supporting the families of India’s armed forces martyrs. This initiative reinforces the commitment of India’s gaming industry to stand in solidarity with our security forces and brings a deep sense of national purpose to digital entertainment.