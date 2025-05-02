Diamond Toons unveils new comic at Waves 2025

Diamond Toons launched Little Chanakya and Delhi Darshan, a travel adventure comic specially conceptualised for Waves 2025 in association with Delhi Tourism. This comic aims to inspire children to connect with India’s capital city and was launched by Delhi Tourism. It will be followed by a new age, talking comic 2.0, with voice-over, motion, music, and visual effects, which will be released soon.

Synopsis of the comic: Through a gamified comic treasure hunt, riddles, and clues, Little Chanakya, a 9-year-old sharp-witted, fearless strategist, and his curious friends lead readers to Delhi’s historical landmarks, one after another—from the timeless Qutub Minar and Red Fort to contemporary marvels like Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi, Asita Park, Baansera Park, and the new Parliament House.

Diamond Toons’ concept of talking comics is a format that fuses voice-over, motion, visual effects, and music to create a multi-sensory storytelling experience. Talking Comics are engaging, relatable, and visually striking, designed not just for entertainment but to drive behavioral change and foster social impact. Perfect for awareness and education campaigns, this format speaks to inquisitive young minds, appeals to all age groups, and is multi-language and platform-friendly, making it accessible and impactful across diverse audiences.

Diamond Toons has successfully used the talking comic 2.0 in projects including Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Chhattisgarh Tourism, Prime Minister’s Yuva Yojana, Jal Jeewan Mission, Namami Gange, and Smart City initiatives.

Diamond Toons director Manish Verma said, “With Little Chanakya and Delhi Darshan, we are not just telling a story — we are redefining how stories are experienced. Specially conceptualised as talking comic 2.0 for Waves 2025, this new age comic concept creates a whole new world — where animation, voice, gamification, and immersive technology transform reading into a living, breathing adventure. We are proud to showcase how creativity in India can set new global benchmarks in storytelling and media innovation.”

Translated into Hindi and English, Little Chanakya and Delhi Darshan will be distributed across multiple platforms — including print, digital, libraries, schools, merchandise, animation, gaming adaptations, and new immersive formats like AR/VR and metaverse experiences — ensuring that Delhi’s heritage reaches audiences everywhere.