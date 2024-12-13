Clear Angle Studios opens new hub to enhance scanning services

Clear Angle Studios, the 3D capture and processing company for the film and TV industries, opened its new full-service studio in Culver City, LA. The studio opened in the fall season and has provided scanning services for five major film productions and three games industry projects.

The studio was founded in 2013 and has its main headquarters at Pinewood Studios, London. From there, the team provides scanning services for all the major film studios, including Disney, Lucasfilm, Marvel, Netflix, Amazon, Universal, and Paramount. The Atlanta studio was opened in 2017, followed by another studio at Vancouver in 2018. LA is the next step in its growing global offering, with locations across Europe and plans to expand into Asia and Australasia in the near future.

The studio has provided scanning services in Los Angeles for many years, utilising their custom-made portable scanning units in spaces provided by studio productions. But now, there has been growing demand for a permanent scanning facility in this location, where much of the global entertainment industry is based.

The new premises have been established following a partnership with the CAA Vault – a project which exclusively uses Clear Angle Studios’ data capture services. This new hub is the next step in the company’s overall plan for growth in order to support the global film, TV and video games industries.

Clear Angle Studios co-founder and CEO Dominic Ridley said, “This is an exciting step in the growth of the studio. We have seen an increase in demand for our services in LA, in particular to make face and full body scanning more convenient for locally based talent, so it made sense for us to open a permanent hub here. We already have some interesting projects underway from the short time we’ve been in Culver City, and we’re excited for further projects in 2025 and beyond.”

Lucasfilm visual effects vice president TJ Falls commented, “We have been working with Clear Angle Studios at their London hub at Pinewood on many of our productions. With Clear Angle Studios opening their branch in Los Angeles, we’re now able to better utilise their expertise and implement consistency across all of our productions and pipelines. Having a permanent base offers more convenience and flexibility and makes streamlining our process much simpler. We look forward to continuing our work with the team in London and now also in LA.”

Clear Angle Studios Culver City hub will provide all the services it grants elsewhere which includes, character scanning, photometric head scanning, digital facial capture, 4D volumetric facial capture, LiDAR scanning, environment capture, prop scanning and costume scanning. Radiance fields capture and processing will be added soon to the studio.

The Culver City’s studios capture manager role will be taken by Turner Denicola who has moved from the Atlanta hub along with a senior special systems technician Tatjana Panek who has moved over from the UK. The studio will be expanding their team in the first quarter of 2025 as they will be announcing new job opportunities on their website in the approaching months.