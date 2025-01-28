Global Esports Tour 2025 comes to India

India’s Skillhub Online Games Federation (SOGF) has collaborated with Singapore’s Global Esports Federation (GEF) to bring the Global Esports Tour (GET) 2025 to Mumbai. This first edition of Global Esports Tournament will bring together professional esports athletes and teams to compete.

SOGF has said that with events such as this, it aims to bolster India’s esports industry, drive investments, and create opportunities for athletes, developers, and organisations within the ecosystem. SOGF chief executive officer Sibtain Baqri expressed, “Bringing the Global Esports Tour to India is more than just a tournament—it’s a movement. This event underscores India’s potential as a global esports powerhouse, providing athletes with an international platform to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level. SOGF is committed to nurturing this ecosystem, and GET Mumbai is just the beginning of our larger vision to shape the future of esports in India and South Asia.”

GEF chief of staff & operations Rustam Aghasiyev stated, “We are thrilled to expand our global footprint with the Global Esports Tour in Mumbai, which will introduce a new wave of opportunities for Indian and South Asian esports communities. Our partnership with SOGF is a significant step toward fostering an inclusive, competitive, and world-class esports environment in the region.”

This initiative is a direct outcome of the Strategic Framework Agreement signed between SOGF and GEF in October 2024, signifying a long-term commitment to developing esports across South Asia, including India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.