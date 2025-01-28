Netflix to bring live-action adaptation of manga title ‘Kokumin Kuizu’

The cult-favourite manga Kokumin Kuizu is getting a live-action adaptation titled Quiztopia, starring Takayuki Yamada, who captivated audiences in the Netflix series The Naked Director. The live-action series Quiztopia will stream on Netflix.

Set in an alternate Japan, the narrative revolves around a government-sanctioned quiz show with supreme authority, as established by the Japanese Constitution. Contestants who win have any wish granted by the government, but those who lose face severe consequences, such as fines, forced labour or conscription. This deadly game tests participants’ resolve to pursue their deepest desires.

The actor Yamada (Ushijima the Loan Shark, Crows Zero, The Naked Director) stars as the charismatic quiz host who captivates audiences with his exceptional performance skills and enthralls the nation. When a group of dissidents aiming to overthrow the system confronts him, a frenzy begins to unfold, setting the stage for a tale of ambition, rebellion and human nature.

The drama series will be directed by Teruyuki Yoshida, known for his work on Amachan, NEO – Office Chuckles and the Japanese historical drama TV series The 13 Lords of the Shogun. The screenplay is co-written by director Yoshida and Magy, who has been involved in writing for dramas, films, and stage plays, including Criminologist Himura and Mystery Writer Arisugawa and #BeMyFamily. The executive producer is Shinichi Takahashi (City Hunter, Tokyo Swindlers) and Akira Morii (Alice in Borderland, Yu Yu Hakusho) of The Seven is the chief producer. The Seven, an overseas strategic studio which is a subsidiary of TBS Holdings, is taking part in planning and production of the series.

Morii shared, “I’ve always wanted to surprise our viewers, and when producer Sasaki suggested the original work, we were blown away. We immediately approached Netflix to bring it to life as a live-action adaptation. Dystopian Japan depicted in Quiztopia is an extravagant and obnoxious quiz show set up by the government to stir up desire, and the people who are misled by it. As you delve into this alternate Japan, a shocking truth will be revealed. Please look forward to it!”

The manga Kokumin Kuizu on which the series is based, was originally written by Reiichi Sugimoto and illustrated by Shinkichi Kato. It was serialised in 1993 and became a rare find until its reissue by Ohta Publishing Company due to high demand.