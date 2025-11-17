Toikido and Spacetoon come together to bring animated series on multi-platform IP ‘Battalor’

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
New-generation entertainment company Toikido has partnered with leading entertainment and media company in the Mena region and Türkiye Spacetoon to co-develop and distribute a new animated series based on Toikido’s epic action-fantasy franchise Battalor.
The partnership marks the start of a long-term collaboration between the two companies, kicking off with the production of three Battalor animated series. The shows will debut across
Spacetoon’s various platforms in Mena and Türkiye, including its flagship TV channel and online streaming service, Spacetoon Go, with plans to expand into global markets beginning Spring 2027.
Battalor is an immersive, multi-platform IP combining toy innovation, expansive world-building, and cross platform storytelling. This partnership with Spacetoon supports Toikido’s strategy to scale Battalor across TV, VOD, licensing, and retail, engaging fans at every touchpoint.
“We’re excited to join forces with Spacetoon to bring the world of Battalor to screens across Mena and Türkiye,” said Toikido chief executive officer Darran Garnham. “Spacetoon’s track record in delivering top-tier family-friendly content makes them the perfect partner to help us grow Battalor into a global powerhouse.”
“From the first moment we saw Battalor, we knew it carried something rare, an IP we believe carries strong global franchise potential and the kind of creative energy that can drive rapid market success,” said Spacetoon Group business and content director Kamel Weiss. “This release marks an important milestone in a year of significant growth for our production animation slate. With Battalor joining our portfolio, it highlights our continued focus on delivering fresh, high-impact content that inspires and entertains viewers globally across platforms.”
Toikido’s IP Battalor introduces a new generation of kinetic heroes known as ‘Battalors,’ each powered by unique kinetic cores and bound by ancient codes of honour. Set against the backdrop of an elemental world in conflict, the series delivers explosive action, mystery, and humour, wrapped in high-impact visuals and deeply collectible characters designed for global toy shelves.