‘Valorant’ joins the Rolling Loud India lineup

The game that shaped the playstyle of a generation of players is bringing its world to the largest hip-hop festival on the planet. Riot Games’ tactical shooter Valorant is teaming up with Rolling Loud India 2025, marking India’s first-of-its-kind collaboration between global gaming and a global hip-hop festival.
Co-produced by Rolling Loud and District by Zomato, the festival makes its India debut at Loud Park, Navi Mumbai, on 22–23 November 2025, setting the stage for a weekend packed with beats, battles, and pure energy.
For a decade, Rolling Loud has electrified cities from Miami and Los Angeles to Australia, Thailand, Portugal, Germany and others, bringing together global icons and die-hard fans under one massive soundscape. The festival’s India debut features an incredible lineup – Central Cee, Wiz Khalifa, Karan Aujla, Swae Lee, DaBaby, Denzel Curry, Don Toliver, Nav, Sheck Wes, Westside Gunn, and many more, capped by a special performance by Divine. With Hanumankind’s meteoric rise fueling India’s already booming hip-hop scene, Rolling Loud India feels both global in scale and unmistakably local in spirit.
Riot Games India director of publishing Arun Rajappa said, “Rolling Loud is a global hip-hop phenomenon, and its debut in India marks a high-impact cultural moment. It’s the perfect stage for us to meet players where they are, celebrating the intersection of gaming and music in a way that is organic, expressive, and deeply cultural.”
Rolling Loud co-founders and co-CEOs Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif said, “Valorant taps into the same spirit of self-expression and energy that defines our crowd, which makes this partnership feel so natural. We’re excited to welcome Valorant to our debut in India and give fans a fresh way to experience the connection between music and gaming.”
At Rolling Loud India, the game will debut an expansive, multi-sensory experience zone that blends the intensity of the game with the energy of the festival. Designed to move with the crowd, the space invites fans to explore the game’s world through sound, competition, and creativity.
Festival goers can step into Karaoke Pods to jam out to curated playlists and signature tracks from the game universe, or test their reflexes in quick duels and lighthearted challenges that bring the thrill of play to the festival floor. The event will feature live art, interactive installations and photo ready moments.