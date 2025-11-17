iQOO Soul wins Chennai Esports Global Championship 2025

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
iQOO Soul, the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) division of S8UL, won the Chennai Esports Global Championship (CEGC) 2025, capturing the title after an intense three-day Grand Finals held from 14 to 16 November in Chennai.
Competing under the BGMI Smash Rule format, the team sealed victory with a win in the 16th match of the finale. iQOO Soul finished the tournament with 162 points, four impactful Chicken Dinners, and a total of 107 eliminations, earning a Rs 21 lakh share from the tournament’s Rs 50 lakh prize pool.
The roster comprised of Nakul “NakuL” Sharma, Harsh “Goblin” Paudwal, Yash “Legit” Chaudhary, Khush “Jokerr” Singh, and Aaryaman “Thunder” Seth. Guided by IGL Sharma’s mid-game calls and structured late-game control, the team maintained momentum against the country’s strongest BGMI contenders. Sharma’s leadership throughout the weekend earned him the Best IGL award.
Commenting on Soul’s victory, iQOO SouL co-founder Naman “Mortal” Mathur said, “The Smash Rule format leaves little room for error and the way the team stepped up in every match was incredible to watch. This championship win is a proud moment for all of us at Soul, and a strong marker of what this roster is capable of. We are excited for the road ahead.”
Sharma added, “The finals demanded precision and teamwork and I’m proud of how everyone delivered under pressure. Goblin, Legit, Joker, and Thunder played with complete trust and confidence throughout the tournament. Winning CEGC 2025 in the final match and receiving the Best IGL award makes this moment even more special. We want to thank the SouL family and our fans for their constant support. This win drives us to aim even higher.”
The CEGC 2025 Grand Finals brought together India’s best BGMI teams for three days of packed arenas, loud cheers, and nail-biting finishes.