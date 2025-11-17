The Walt Disney Company announces multi-year distribution agreement with YouTube

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
The Walt Disney Company announced a multi-year distribution agreement with YouTube TV that delivers Disney’s marquee sports, news and entertainment programming- along with greater choice and value for their customers. As part of the new deal, Disney’s full suite of networks and stations including ESPN and ABC have already begun to be restored to YouTube TV subscribers.
“This new agreement reflects our continued commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment and evolving with how audiences choose to watch,” said Disney Entertainment co-chairmen Alan Bergman and Dana Walden and ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro. “It recognises the tremendous value of Disney’s programming and provides YouTube TV subscribers with more flexibility and choice. We are pleased that our networks have been restored in time for fans to enjoy the many great programming options this weekend, including college football.”
Key elements of the agreement include: