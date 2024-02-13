TK Maxx and Comic Relief have partnered with Aardman for their most cracking T-shirt and sweatshirt collection to date. The range, available for both adults and children, brings to life the world of Aardman with new illustrations and playful design treatment. From Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep to Morph and Feathers McGraw, there is something for everyone this Red Nose Day.

The whole idea of Red Nose Day is to do something to fight poverty through humour and fun, for communities in the UK and around the world. It will take place on 15 March 2024.

Alongside the T-shirts and sweatshirts, Comic Relief has also partnered with TK sister brand, homeware retailer Homesense on a new collection of aprons, tote bags, lunch bags, notebooks, water bottles, plush toys, pouches, mugs, a backpack plush toy and a framed limited edition print. The new products, available in store at Homesense and TK Maxx, and online at their official website from 31 January 2024, also feature a variety of iconic Aardman characters.

Money raised by the new T-shirts, sweatshirts and homeware, available will help Comic Relief tackle some of the urgent problems facing children and young people globally, including poverty, conflict and climate change. The adult T-shirts range from £12.99 to £14.99, with at least £5.50 going to Comic Relief. The kids’ T-shirts range from £6.99 to £9.99, with at least £2.50 going to Comic Relief.

Comic Relief funds organisations in the UK and around the world that support children and young people by putting food on plates, roofs over heads, keeping little ones safe and supporting families affected by conflict and climate change.

TK Maxx and Homesense group marketing & corporate responsibility director Deborah Dolce shared, “This year’s fashion and homeware range brings to life the brilliant world of Aardman, with iconic characters such as Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep featuring in the stylish designs. With the incredible help and generosity of our customers, we’re proud to have raised over £31.5 million for Comic Relief so far. We can’t wait to see how our customers get involved once more and have a laugh for a cracking cause.”

Said Comic Relief CEO Samir Patel, “It’s exciting to see true pop culture icons from the much-loved Aardman family feature across this year’s designs – it’s a beautiful collection guaranteed to raise smiles as well as all important funds to help change lives in the UK and around the world. Huge thank you to TK Maxx and everyone who is able to support us – we hope you wear the new range with pride knowing the huge difference you are making.”

“It was such an honour to be asked by Richard Curtis and Emma Freud to lend our characters to the Red Nose Day 2024 campaign, a lovely request that I couldn’t turn down, and the rest of the studio couldn’t resist. It has been a joy to create new artwork and animation for the campaign, working with the talented TK Maxx and Homesense teams has been a great experience for us all at Aardman. I’m really proud of the range of products and hope they bring a smile,” said Academy Award-winning director and creator of Wallace & Gromit Nick Park.

All the cotton used in the Red Nose Day range is Fairtrade certified, traded, audited and sourced from Fairtrade producers. Income from the cotton supports cotton farmers and their communities.