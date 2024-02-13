Germany’s Studio 100 Film has announced the market screening of the animated comedy feature, My Freaky Family, at the European Film Market (EFM), Berlin. Produced by Australia’s POP Family Entertainment and Ireland’s Telegael, it is set to make its world premiere on 19 February 2024 in the prestigious DFFB Cinema (Filmhaus).

My Freaky Family has garnered significant attention, with Studio 100 Film securing distribution deals across the globe. Notable agreements include partnerships with Viva Films for the US, Alba Films for France, and Notorious for Italy. Furthermore, distribution deals have also been inked for Portugal, Iceland, the Middle East, Israel, and all Eastern European territories.

Studio 100 Film also announced a series of international release dates for the CGI action-adventure feature Giants of La Mancha, produced by Studio 100 Media, GF Films and M.A.R.K.13 – COM. The film promises to captivate audiences worldwide. Distributed by Nos Lusomundo, it will premiere theatrically in Portugal on 21 March, in Latvia (distributed by ACME) on 29 March, and then in France (KMBO) on 3 April. Further releases in April are planned in Estonia (ACME), Czech Republic and Slovakia (Donart Film). Constantin Film will then bring the movie to the big screen in Germany on 9 May, and later the same month in Switzerland. Further releases will follow in May and June in Middle and South American countries, where Infinity Hill is distributing, and Mexico (Cine Video y TV). Co-producer GF Films also plans to launch the movie in Argentina in May/June. Viva Films has acquired the distribution rights for the USA and Canada, with an expected release date of September/October 2024.