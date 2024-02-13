The sixth edition of the India Gaming Show 2024 is all set to take centre stage from 14 to 16 March at the Messe Global Laxmi Lawns in Pune, Maharashtra.

The main attractions are its gaming exhibits by JetSynthesys, Krafton India, Samsung, Philips, Western Digital, OnePlus, and Sony PlayStation. Leading gaming firms will have a wide variety of booths at the event, showing the newest gaming accessories, software, and hardware. There is a special pavilion on academia concentrating on skill development, emerging technologies with QWR XR Pavilion and indiewave for startups.

Indian Digital Gaming Society president Rajan Navani stated, “The India Gaming Show 2024 is not just a showcase of the latest gaming trends but a celebration of the thriving gaming community in India. We are thrilled to bring together gaming enthusiasts, industry leaders, and innovators to Pune, Maharashtra, for an unforgettable experience.”

Competitive gamers will be able to participate in thrilling esports tournaments by Nodwin Gaming, and Jet Sky Esports across various gaming platforms. The tournaments will not only test the skills of participants but also offer substantial prizes and recognition for the winners.

Renowned industry experts and thought leaders will conduct panel discussions, providing insights into the gaming industry’s future trends, challenges, and opportunities.