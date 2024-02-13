Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is the entertainment partner for the ongoing New Delhi Book Fair 2024. The Children’s Pavilion consists of daily sessions featuring activities from Pogo, Cartoon Network, Discovery Kids, Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, from 10-18 February.

Toon stars like Chhota Bheem and Little Singham made appearances on weekends, charming the kids visiting the fair. The three kids channels are hosting workshops, performances and interactive sessions. Fans will also get to join the fun and embark on a Discovery Journey to Space with Gaganyaan.

The New Delhi Book Fair 2024 is taking place from 10 to 18 February, at the Children’s Pavilion in Pragati Maidan in the capital city, spanning halls one to five. Admission fees apply and tickets are available online via the ITPO website and at select DMRC Metro stations.