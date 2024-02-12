Hyderabad-based gaming firm Atirath has teamed up with JioGames to introduce Asva Conquerors Showdown.



Asva is a war strategy game based in the medieval world of empires, territorial expansion, and strategic warfare. The game is rooted in Indian mythology, history and culture. According to the makers, apart from battles, players actively influencing historical events through real-time strategic decision-making.



Atirath Gaming Technology senior software engineer Bhanu Prakash shared, “Asva is one-of-a-kind game that follows a mythological narrative and have an exciting war strategy plot embedded. This is sure to intrigue our gamers and pique their curiosity about Indian mythology. We have so many rich storylines and characters in our mythical tales and it is the ideal time to leverage them.”

The key features of the game are:

● Rise of the Conqueror: Assume the role of rebellious leaders in Rise of the Conqueror. Your mission? Capture enemy territories, expand armies, and dominate with strategic warfare to emerge as the unrivalled conqueror in this electrifying battleground.

● #riseoftheconqueror: The battle anthem for this epic showdown! #riseoftheconqueror is not just a hashtag; it’s a declaration of the fierce quest to become the ultimate conqueror in the Asva Conquerors Showdown.

Atirath and JioGames will host a Streamer Showdown on the Watch section of the JioGames app. 16 dynamic streamers and content creators will battle for a prize pool of Rs 50,000 from 13 February to 24 March. The showdown will be live-streamed on JioGamesWatch, JioGamesHD channel on JioTV, and JioTV+ on set-top-box.