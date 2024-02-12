Toonz Media Group is producing the animated feature film adaptation of kids’ book Santa on a Panda, written by Parker Jacobs of the Dumb Idea Group. The film will be produced by multi-Emmy Award-winner Brian A. Miller (Adventure Time, Regular Show, Primal, Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends)

Santa on a Panda is a holiday wonder world where Santa must team up with a most unusual ally to save Christmas. The synopsis reads: With all of Santa’s reindeer missing and Mrs Claus on a one woman mission to find them before Christmas Eve, Santa must work against all odds and join up with his most extraordinary friend, a flying Panda! Will they make it in time to save Christmas?

Toonz Media Group chief executive officer P Jayakumar said, “We are thrilled to join hands with multi-Emmy Award-winning Brian A. Miller and Yo Gabba Gabba fame Parker Jacobs on this exciting project. We are convinced that Santa On A Panda has all the ingredients for a global recognition and bring more accolades to this award-winning team.”

Miller stated, “With a talented creator like Parker Jacobs, and terrific partners like P Jayakumar, the Dumb Idea Group and pitch perfect writing, I know Santa on a Panda will reach its full potential harnessed by top end talent and built on a Christmas wonderland made of equal parts adventure, humour and heart; it’s a dream to be a part of building this into a time honoured family tradition.”

P Jayakumar

Dumb Idea Group said in a statement, “We look forward to seeing a new holiday tradition through the fusion of whimsy and holiday magic. As a company that has deep roots in consumer products, and crafting visual narratives, we’re delighted to be partnering with Toonz and our amazing producer Brian A. Miller at the helm of Santa on a Panda. Their passion, expertise, and commitment to the journey will be instrumental in shaping this project into a success.”

Jacobs shared, “I’m a little nutty about Christmas! I have spent years collecting obscure Christmas legends, songs, and kitsch that all blend into this funny little story that is Santa on a Panda. Similar to our approach with Yo Gabba Gabba!, it all starts with a desire to entertain our own kids, the kids within ourselves, and then share it with the world. I’m thrilled to share this with you. It’s going to be a whole lot of fun.”

Jacobs has brought his unique storytelling approach with a standout musical soundtrack full of laughter, thrills, overcoming obstacles, and celebrating friendship; a heart pumping sing along journey with new friends!