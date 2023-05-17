“Leave your shoes and your mood behind,” is the saying in the voice recording industry.

This one line gives a glimpse of how challenging the voice acting industry is, and from what little we hear about it, it is underrated for sure.

“When it comes to any content, along with the video, there’s also the audio – which comprises music and voice – part of it. And voice plays a crucial role in any content,” veteran voice artiste Darrpan Mehta told us during an interaction at Toonz Media Group’s Animation Masters Summit 2023. Mehta, who has done a range of voices – right from a snake, crocodile, monkey, to all types of wacky characters as well as narrations for prestigious events and more than a million TV promos – bust one of the biggest myths of voice acting, which is, that any person with a good voice can do voice acting. “One needs to train a lot to be a voice artist,” Mehta asserted. “Just like everyone has fingers but can’t play the guitar, the same applies here. Having a good voice alone won’t make you eligible to become a voice artist.”

Mehta argues that the significance of voice in audiovisual content has not diminished but rather amplified. This is evident in the proliferation of multilingual content on OTT platforms, which is made possible through dubbing, thereby establishing dubbing as a crucial segment within the voice industry. Furthermore, in addition to dubbing, the inclusion of voice in promos and podcasts further highlights the resurgence of voice, dispelling any notion of its demise.

As mentioned earlier, it is a challenging task to be a voice artist as “for any voice artist, any recording is his first and also his last,” Mehta highlighted. “First, because I have to have the same amount of energy and excitement. If I think I am bored, it will reflect in my performance. Last, because even if I have been recording for you for years, and I don’t do well today, you’ll not call me tomorrow.” But Mehta believes that it keeps you on your toes. In other jobs, a bad mood may lead to delay or affect the quality of work. But in voice acting, there is no such compromise. “Let’s say I am having a bad day. I enter the studio and am given a script, and I have to record a voice in an excited tone. If I let my real state of mind control me, I won’t be able to sound positive in the ad.” So as voice actors, “we are fantastic at changing our mood. You have to train your mind to do that.”

In Mehta’s opinion, the most beautiful part about this craft is the absence of boredom and monotony. “You receive a new script every single day,” he said. One may think how tough it is to come up with the voice for a character. But the skill is layered. “Every character is different. Its physical attributes, facial expressions, state of mind, personality, all play a role in how its voice will be.” For instance, a character who is slow in comprehension will speak differently from one who quickly grasps information.

Distinguishing between voicing for real characters and animated ones, Mehta highlights the contrasting approaches required. When voicing for individuals, the artist must convey genuine human emotions while staying true to the character by avoiding excessive dramatisation. But in animation, the sky’s the limit. “Although voicing an animated character is more challenging, but at the same time, it is more rewarding creatively as it gives you the freedom to use your own imagination.”

Unlike actors, voice actors don’t have the luxury to prepare with a script. “Usually, you enter the studio and the script is waiting for you. You don’t get to live with the script at home. Hence, voice actors are much faster in their head, because we need to do everything in a few minutes.” Mehta himself never trained under anyone professionally, because back in the 1990s there was no solid industry for voice. Through his own perseverance and curiosity, he learnt everything on the job.

But today, it is important to get trained, he reiterated, “because now, no one has the time to train you on the job. If you can’t do it, you will be asked to leave.”

Mehta runs Sugar Mediaz, an audio production and recording studio which is also a pioneer in voice acting courses. His company offers dubbing and voiceover services as well, with content in more than 13 languages. It mentors people and offers a structured training program to those who wish to be professional. He has founded India Voice Fest, a platform that recognises the artistry across all segments of the voice-acting ecosystem.

But can voice acting be learnt by those in their mid-life? “This is one of those rare industries where there is no age barrier,” Mehta answered. “You can be five, you can be 75. In fact, there is a huge dearth of senior voices in the industry.” OTT platforms’ content has actors of all ages, so when that content is dubbed, there is the need for those voices, he explained.

Mehta acknowledges the significant growth and transformation of the voice acting industry over the years, with increased organisation, corporatisation, streamlined processes, enhanced professionalism, and a rise in talented individuals. However, he also points out a downside to this expansion: a surge of newcomers attempting voice acting without adequate knowledge or experience. He expresses concern that the absence of entry barriers and qualifications in the industry is a negative sign.

One of the drawbacks of this rapid growth is the diminished personal element, as there is a constant influx of work happening. The term “corporatised” carries a negative connotation here, signifying the shift from a close-knit community to a vast industry where people work for various entities. Mehta advises the aspiring voice actors, “If you are pursuing voice acting as a profession, be open to commit at least one to two years to learn the craft at the core level – language, acting, technique, etc. It takes time to learn this craft. It cannot happen in a one day workshop. If you don’t build a strong foundation, the building won’t last long. So build your foundation first.”

Mehta is optimistic about the voice acting industry. He acknowledges the challenges (and not threat) posed by AI being used to imitate and create digital voices, but he does not see it happening at a large level very soon. An optimistic Mehta concluded by sharing, “It is only a matter of time, we (voice artists and AI) will have to co-exist. But AI has not been able to crack dubbing and ad promos. People still expect humans for the right inflection, right intonation, right emotion and right modulation.”