GFM Animation, Threshold Entertainment and Syco Entertainment have announced a new animated feature film X Factor In The Jungle.

The movie is based on Simon Cowell’s multi award winning singing competition phenomenon TV series The X Factor. The series has run for 20 years with 178 international adaptations with artists discovered by The X Factor – including artists such as One Direction, Fifth Harmony, Little Mix, Olly Murs, Leona Lewis and James Arthur – selling more than 500 million records worldwide, making it the most prolific TV show in history for finding chart superstars.

The movie synopsis goes: When a karaoke machine is tossed overboard from a sinking boat, it lands in a jungle and is seized by a diminutive mouse who is quickly challenged by both a jaguar and rhino, who each want it. A sing off ensues to determine who will have it and this attracts a huge audience of all animals and creatures who demand a song contest open to all.

The film is written by Emmy Award winning writer Sean Catherine Derek (Batman animated series, Tarzan Jane, Smurfs, Pac-Man), directed by long-time Disney director Kirk Wise (Beauty & The Beast, Hunchback of Notre Dame, Atlantis: The Lost Empire) and produced by Larry Kasanoff (200+ movies including Dirty Dancing, Terminator 2, Platoon, Mortal Kombat, True Lies and theme park rides for Spider-Man and Avengers). Threshold partner Jimmy Ienner (85 Golden and Platinum albums, multiple Grammys and two Oscars) will manage the music collaboration together with Simon Cowell.

GFM Animation is a production, financing and distribution sales company which has been developing a strong animation slate since inception some 7 years ago. GFM Animation chairman Guy Collins said, “It’s a great opportunity for GFM Animation to work with such an iconic IP that is known literally worldwide and with Larry, Jimmy and Simon. It promises and will deliver a great cinematic experience for all age groups who love music and fun. The budget will enable top level voice casting and music collaboration fitting for this movie.”

Kasanoff said, “Our team is looking forward to creating this great musical blast based on this great TV show that is a true universal hit and working closely with Simon – a true legend.”

Cowell said, “I have loved this idea since I first was approached by Larry and the team at Threshold and I’m delighted GFM Animation love it too. We all share the same vision for this fun, positive, family-friendly movie and of course I’m equally really excited for the soundtrack too. I’ve always wanted to make animated movies and I plan for this to be the first of many!”

The film is targeting a worldwide four quadrant audience. Pre-production will start this year with CG animation starting 2024 for distribution in 2026.

Threshold Entertainment makes movies, animated movies and Location-Based Entertainment (LBE) largely based on some of the world’s biggest brands. Syco Entertainment is a global music, television and film production company, responsible for some of the most successful global entertainment formats.