KidsBeeTV has signed a partnership with Vooks to bring more than 50 animated book titles to its kids’ platform. Starting this month, these titles will be available on KidsBeeTV in a new special category called “Vooks Storytime.”

The licensed content, in both English and Spanish, encompasses a range of genres, including but not limited to STEM, emotional intelligence, biographies and others, catering to diverse interests and age groups, and promoting the development of children’s reading comprehension skills. The selection of animated books includes Earth Yay!, Little Girl Big Dream: The Story of Olympian Samantha Peszek, The Wall in the Middle of the Book, I Am (Not) Scared, Unicorn (and Horse), and The Boy Who Grew A Forest.

“We are thrilled to partner with Vooks,” said KidsBeeTV CEO Hugo Ribeiro. “It’s the perfect match. KidsBeeTV and Vooks share the same values and the same mission of providing young children with high-quality, age-appropriate content that is both fun and educational, offering a valuable screen time experience to kids. We’re certain that this is just the beginning of many exciting projects to come from the collaboration between Vooks and KidsBeeTV.”

Vooks is an award-winning platform that brings children’s storybooks to life by combining the educational value of books with the power of video. Through subtle animation, intentionally paced read-aloud narration, read-along highlighted text, and engaging music and sound effects, Vooks brings these stories to life in a way that’s both entertaining and educational for children up to nine years old.

KidsBeeTV offers a variety of apps for children in the same age group, designed to keep them active, engaged, and even learn. The flagship app KidsBeeTV is available in both English and Spanish, and features a mix of entertaining videos and educational games. In addition, there’s a dedicated songs app called Nursery Rhymes & Lullabies by KidsBeeTV, as well as Kids Learning by KidsBeeTV, an educational app that provides a wide range of content with videos and learning activities.