UK-based CGI studio Realtime has appointed Lizzie Horsburgh as studio production director. In this role, she will drive the studio’s continuous improvement in the production, creative, operations and technical spaces.

Lizzie spent the last four years at MPC as head of studio, where she was responsible for defining and implementing the strategy for the continuous improvement and optimisation of MPC’s production department. Previously, she was at IBM as a senior project manager.

“Realtime are at the forefront of VFX technology and this year’s focus is on solidifying their Maya/Houdini and UE5 pipelines to pursue the demand for cinematic games content,” said the former head of studio for MPC London. “Over the last few years, Realtime has expanded into the episodic division with a focus on high-end long-form character animation, I’m looking forward to sharing my knowledge and collaborating with the team to win more complex VFX shows and expand our portfolio.”

Realtime managing director Tony Prosser said, “I’m really excited to welcome Lizzie to Realtime, she brings a huge wealth of production and operational experience to the team. In this period of exciting growth for our studio, her skills and leadership are invaluable to all areas of the business.”