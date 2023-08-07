Mo-cap tech company Movella has launched of Obskur, an all-in-one broadcasting application for engaging livestreams built on Unreal Engine 5. Movella is full-stack provider of sensors, software and analytics that enable the digitisation of movement.

According to the company, its application Obskur makes it easy for anyone to create compelling 3D streams, build a community, and efficiently interact with their audience.

The company has also launched Obskur Mocap Box for those looking to level up their streaming by adding motion to their avatar. The Mocap Box incorporates Movella’s Xsens motion capture technology with sensors specifically designed for streaming. Xsens technology has been used to animate dozens of Hollywood blockbusters like The Avengers, Avatar and Black Panther. The Mocap Box also includes customised StretchSense gloves which bring an added level of expression to any stream.

“Our mission with Obskur is to simplify the lives of streamers, enabling them to focus on their passion for streaming, connecting with their audience, and producing engaging, interactive content,” said Obskur co-founder and product line director Andranik Aslanyan. “Our all-in-one app takes the pain points out of streaming, so users can focus on creating great content instead of technical difficulties. We’re proud to give people a way to pursue their dreams of becoming a full-time streamer, and look forward to empowering individuals by providing powerful monetisation opportunities through Obskur.”

The move comes at a time when the global livestreaming market is booming, with experts predicting the market to reach $247 billion by 2027 (Source: Market Research Future). Viewers are taking note as well, with 23 per cent of global viewing time spent watching live content and 44 per cent saying they watch less TV as a result of live streaming (Source: IAB).