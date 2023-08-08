Ahead of BGMS season 2, the Indian esports organisation Global Esports (GE) announced a collaboration with Number, a maker of gaming earbuds, as the Title Sponsor for their BGMI roster. Global Esports defeated GodLike, Orangutan, and SouL to win the championship trophy in season one.

Number is known for making specially designed gaming earbuds to support a true gaming experience and very recently launched their Super Bud Pro Series to mark the return of competitive mobile gaming in India. As part of this collaboration, the Number logo will feature on the centre of the Global Esports team jerseys for the duration of BGMS 2023. As per the companies, the month-long sponsorship aims to showcase the strong correlation between esports and technology.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Global Esports co-founder Rushindra Sinha said, “We are thrilled to onboard Number as our title sponsor for BGMS 2023. Their commitment towards delivering well-designed high-quality products at an affordable price aligns with our vision to deliver at the highest stages and take the Indian gaming industry to the next level.”

BGMS 2023 is set to kick off on 4 August 2023, with 24 Indian teams participating. It will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Rooter at 9:30 pm IST. This will be the second season hosted by Nodwin Gaming and Star Sports and features a prize pool of Rs 2,10,00,000. The contest will span over 22 days and will be a LAN event broadcasted in Hindi, Tamil and English.

Talking about the association, Number CEO and founder Jigar Mehta said, “At Number, our objective is to provide gamers with the best-in-class gaming audio accessories so that they may start their journey in esports with the right equipment. Esports is a strongly growing community in India and we strive to support this growth with our new and first-of-its-kind partnership with Global Esports. We are thrilled to partner with a leading organisation such as Global Esports who are also the winners of BGMS 2022. With this partnership, we mark our journey into the esports world and are here to stay, play and win the journey.”

Being one of the 14 invited teams to take part in the tournament, Global Esports aims to use this opportunity to showcase the talent of their newly built BGMI squad that will be led by Mayavi, the coach and analyst for their lineup. Last month, Global Esports unveiled its complete BGMI roster, which included their most recent signing BGMI star player MAVI as IGL for their new squad.