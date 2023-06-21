Movella, a leading full-stack developer of sensors, software, and analytics enabling the digitisation of movement, partnered with basketball star Jayson Tatum to showcase its high-fidelity motion capture technology. In a new video released by Movella, Tatum is seen using Movella’s Xsens mocap suit to record and translate his on-court movements into his digital avatar in real time.

“Seeing a digital version of me, moving with me in real time, is really exciting,” said Tatum. “Xsens’ comfortable suit with lightweight sensors made it easy for me to play naturally.”

“Our mission is to push the boundaries of movement digitisation technology,” said Movella CEO Ben Lee. “Our full-stack motion capture technology and AI data analytics deliver unparalleled precision in any environment. Jayson is clearly an elite basketball star and we were super proud to see him add to his legacy with his recent 51-point game 7 playoff scoring record.”

In the video, Tatum experiences exactly how Movella’s Xsens suits can record and digitise his every move on the court. The Xsens suits use 17 sensors to provide centimeter accurate data which is transformed into a digital model using Movella’s AI: a set of machine-learning sensor fusion algorithms that integrate with biomechanical human body modelling data.

With every intricate movement seamlessly captured and translated into digital form and extensive integrations with leading creation platforms such as Unreal Engine, Unity, Blender, Maya, and others, it is easy for creators to add realistic movements into games, movies and shows.

With this high level of data accuracy and motion intelligence, Movella has also opened up endless possibilities for sports scientists, physical therapists, and coaches to create realistic animations, training simulations, and virtual experiences that closely mirror the movements of any athlete. Movella helps prevent injuries, speed recovery, and improve performance.