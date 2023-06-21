In its ongoing endeavour to make yoga a daily routine in every kid’s life, Nickelodeon has once again partnered with the Ayush Ministry to educate and inspire young minds about the numerous benefits of yoga under its flagship campaign – #YogaSeHiHoga – marking the fourth consecutive year of collaboration.

As part of the campaign, renowned duo Motu-Patlu, magictoon Rudra, and the latest alien in town Abhimanyu, were seen spreading the message of healthy lifestyle at a yoga event in the country in Jabalpur, performing yoga Asanas with vice president of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other dignitaries, commemorating International Yoga Day.

Seen performing alongside 150,000 people at the grand event at Garrison Ground, Nicktoons, with their infectious energy and playful spirit, made the practice of yoga fun and engaging for the kids present. The event also witnessed PM Narendra Modi’s video message addressing the participants about the importance and values of practising yoga. The Nicktoons instilled a sense of mindfulness and self-awareness in the hearts of those who attended.

“The Ayush Ministry has always supported and encouraged innovative initiatives that promote the practice of yoga,” said Ministry of Ayush joint secretary Kavita Garg. “The longstanding pro bono association between Nickelodeon and the Ayush Ministry exemplifies the power of entertainment and education coming together to create a positive impact on children’s lives and inculcate in them healthy habits. #YogaSeHiHoga initiative aims to introduce yoga as a regular part of children’s lives, capturing their attention from a young age through beloved characters like Motu & Patlu, and we eagerly anticipate further endeavours to engage our future generation.”

In 2019, Nickelodeon celebrated International Yoga Day wherein Motu-Patlu performed Yoga with PM Modi and 40,000 people at Prabhat Tara ground, Ranchi and collaborated with Mumbai’s biggest yoga event – Yoga by the Bay.

Nickelodeon has been celebrating Yoga Day virtually in partnership with Ayush Ministry to inculcate yoga habits and highlight the importance of building a healthier immune system. The digital partnership was extensively promoted through interactive posts, videos, followed by a nationwide contest that reached out to over 630,000 mothers and kids combined through digital mediums and 3000+ entries received under the yoga contest hosted on the brand platform.