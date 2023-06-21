Baby Shark-fame global family entertainment company The Pinkfong Company announced that Bebefinn’s YouTube channel has surpassed 10 million subscribers. With the milestone, the company earned its fourth Diamond Creator Award by YouTube.

Bebefinn became the fastest YouTube channel launched by The Pinkfong Company to reach this milestone, achieving YouTube’s Diamond Creator Award in the 14 months since its launch. Available in English, Spanish and more, Bebefinn will be expanded to eight languages including Chinese and Indonesian.

“As Bebefinn is quickly gaining a global fan base, we will broaden our reach beyond spin-off content by introducing merchandise, licensing programs, live shows, and more,” said The Pinkfong Company chief strategy officer Bitna Kwon. “Leveraging Pinkfong’s unparalleled content creation abilities, we’ll keep providing new ways for Bebefinn to connect with fans in fun and creative ways. We’re thrilled to witness another remarkable milestone for our Bebefinn and look forward to the exciting journeys ahead for this lovable family.”

Since its debut in April 2022, Bebefinn’s English-language YouTube channel has experienced exceptional growth, amassing 10 million subscribers, three billion views, and 210 million watch hours in 14 months. Among the countries where Bebefinn is most watched on YouTube, the U.S. tops the list with a 206 per cent quarter-over-quarter growth rate in views in the first quarter of 2023. In addition to USA, Canada, the UK, Australia, the Philippines, and Brazil are on the same list.

Bebefinn is a 3D animated series that follows the daily lives of a close-knit family of three siblings and their parents. With its engaging visuals, catchy songs, and relatable stories, the sing-along series has captivated kids and families around the world, making the Top 10 Kids on Netflix today in 12 countries.

Recognised as one of the most beloved series by kids and families, Bebefinn was highlighted at the 2022 Asian Content Awards, where The Pinkfong Company won the Best Creator category. Following its success on YouTube and Netflix, Bebefinn has widened its reach to global audiences by expanding distribution channels internationally including linear TV, AVOD and FAST channels, and more.