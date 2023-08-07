John Cena

Fans of Overwatch 2 have been teased by the intriguing Enigma character, whose identity has remained a secret, for a long time. They cleverly “hacked” Twitch streamers by presenting the enigmatic character from the game as part of their marketing strategy for the next season of Overwatch 2. Addressing the broadcast viewers from a fortified bunker, the Engima’s distorted voice warned of an imminent invasion threat from the dastardly Null Sector, set to hit Overwatch 2 on 10 August.

The identity of the Enigma was revealed on stream with huge streamers like Shroud, Kyedae and Scump …as international superstar John Cena! American wrestler Cena, via this cinematic implored each to spread the word of Null Sector’s incoming threat, including a new trailer for Overwatch: Invasion.

“It’s been fun seeing the Overwatch community try to put a face to The Enigma,” said Cena. “Sometimes a face you can’t see is just what the world needs to sound the alarm of a looming, worldwide threat,” he added

Ahead of the Overwatch 2: Invasion launch on 11 August at 3 am SGT (GMT +8), players and viewers should expect to see more of Cena as “The Enigma”, including details on how players can actively participate in this event.