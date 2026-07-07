‘Stranger Things’ gets an official behind-the-scenes book

The gates to Hawkins have swung open once again, this time on the printed page.

Fans eager to spend more time in the Stranger Things universe can now get their hands on Stranger Things: The Official Story Behind the Legendary Series, an all-access companion packed with behind-the-scenes secrets from the blockbuster Netflix series. The book is available exclusively through US retail chain Target.

Covering all five seasons of the sci-fi phenomenon, the volume offers an insider’s look at how the series came to life. It features a foreword by creators Matt and Ross Duffer, cast interviews, rare production photographs, and plenty of nostalgic throwback moments that invite readers to revisit Hawkins from the very beginning.

The book also peels back the curtain on the show’s creative process, with annotated script excerpts alongside commentary from writers, directors, and cast members. Fans can also dive into creature concept art, storyboards, costume photography, and detailed maps from the world of Stranger Things.

Among the highlights is Joe Keery’s recollection of Steve Harrington’s unforgettable Demogorgon showdown in season one. Calling it “probably one of my favourite days filming the show”, the actor revisits one of the series’ most iconic battles.

There’s another twist in the tale. Readers who crack a hidden code tucked inside the book can unlock exclusive bonus content on Netflix’s Tudum platform.