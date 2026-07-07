How Agnès Patron turned memories of siblinghood into the animated short ‘To the Woods’ 

The safest place she ever knew was beside her brother

Some films shout. ‘To the Woods’ whispers, and somehow that’s louder. French animator Agnès Patron’s short has done the festival circuit proud, screening at Annecy, bagging TIFF’s Short Cuts prize for best animated short, and slipping into the 64th Semaine de la Critique at Cannes in 2025, no small feat for a film that trades plot for pure feeling.

The premise is deceptively simple: a sister wanders through fading memory, not fact, hunting for a brother who exists now only in recollection. No exposition, no hand-holding, just a forest, a family, and the ache of what’s left behind.

Patron traces the film’s origins to lockdown, of all things. Watching her six-year-old son suddenly thrown into round-the-clock company with his new born sister gave her a front-row seat to sibling bonding in real time.

“The first sketches for ‘To the Woods’ probably went back to the birth of my daughter during the lockdown,” she said. “Her six-year-old brother was suddenly home all day, and I found myself with the rare privilege of watching the bond between them take shape.”

But the emotional spine came from further back, her maternal grandmother, who lost her elder brother young and spent a lifetime outliving him in memory alone.

“I often wondered what it must feel like to one day become older than your eldest brother, forever frozen in time by an accidental death,” Patron said. That question, co-written into screenplay form with Johanna Krawczyk, became the film’s quiet engine.

Every memory begins with a face she cannot forget

The woods themselves do double duty, part destination, part getaway, a threshold where the living and the lost can still hang out together, rules of reality be damned. Stars twinkle for joy, rain falls for sorrow, nature turns emotional weather vane while the forest keeps watch over it all.

Technically, the smallest gestures proved the biggest headache. Patron credits her crew from first frame to last, but admits the bedroom and forest scenes, the tender, understated ones, demanded the most precision, since subtlety is far harder to animate than spectacle.

Annecy, she says, remains one of animation’s great gatherings, equal parts reunion and discovery, and the response to her film there left her genuinely moved.

Patron isn’t chasing a tidy moral. “I hope audiences leave with a sense of gentle melancholy, as if they were waking from a dream,” she said, “something that lingers, even if they can’t fully explain what they experienced.”

The river carried more than reflections, it carried memories

If there’s a takeaway, it’s this: the people we lose don’t really leave, they just move house, into memory, and tenderness becomes the rent we keep paying.

Patron is now developing a live-action short and an animated feature, still circling childhood, family and the invisible threads that tie us together. ‘To the Woods’ has already made its case, the quietest stories, it turns out, echo the longest.