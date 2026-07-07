‘Solo Leveling: Beyond the System’ anime feature now in production

The hunt is back on.

Crunchyroll and Aniplex have officially pressed play on the next chapter of one of anime’s biggest global sensations, announcing at Anime Expo that Solo Leveling: Beyond the System is now in production. The companies also revealed the film’s English title and dropped a teaser key visual, giving fans just enough to sharpen their blades.

The theatrical feature picks up directly after the events of season two, Arise from the Shadows, promising to continue Sung Jinwoo’s relentless climb to power. Plot details remain firmly under wraps, for now.

Animation duties once again fall to A-1 Pictures, the studio behind Sword Art Online and the first two seasons of Solo Leveling. The film is produced by Aniplex, Netmarble, D&C Media, Kakao Piccoma and Crunchyroll.

Based on Chugong’s blockbuster Korean novel and webtoon, illustrated by Dubu (Redice Studios) and adapted by h-goon, Solo Leveling has grown into a global phenomenon. The franchise has racked up more than 650 million page views on Japan’s digital manga and novel platform Piccoma.

Fans attending Anime Expo also got an exclusive look at a new concept video for the film. But before expectations levelled up too far, the creators made one thing clear: the footage was purely conceptual and contained no scenes from the finished movie.

With two hit seasons already streaming on Crunchyroll and the next adventure now locked in, Solo Leveling isn’t logging out anytime soon; it’s simply entering its next level.