Lego helps E.T. phone home with quarter-scale collector’s set

E.T. is phoning home again, this time, one brick at a time.

The Lego Group has unveiled a new Lego Ideas set inspired by E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, bringing Steven Spielberg’s beloved alien to life as a highly detailed, quarter-scale collector’s model. The set goes on sale on 1 August and is priced at US$139.99 (£119.99).

Made up of 1,226 pieces, the build stands 24 cm tall and recreates E.T.’s signature look with movable head and arms, allowing fans to pose the character in his iconic phone home stance. A light-up brick tucked inside the figure brings E.T.’s glowing red heart to life, while a buildable pot of sunflowers adds a nostalgic flourish.

The model joins the fan-powered Lego Ideas range, where community-submitted concepts are voted on before earning a commercial release. While E.T. previously appeared as a minifigure in Lego Dimensions, this marks the character’s first dedicated display model.

Released in 1982, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial became one of cinema’s defining family classics, starring Henry Thomas and Drew Barrymore under the direction of Steven Spielberg. Although a feature-film sequel never materialised, Thomas reunited with the famous alien in the 2019 holiday short A Holiday Reunion.

More than four decades after he first arrived on Earth, E.T. is proving that some friendships, and franchises, never lose their spark. This time, all it takes is 1,226 bricks to phone home.