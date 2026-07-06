India Rising: Road to EWC concludes with Benjamin Bok securing Esports World Cup 2026 qualification

India’s biggest gaming festival signed off with a Dutch flourish as grandmaster Benjamin Bok punched his ticket to the Esports World Cup 2026, defeating India’s Vidit Gujrathi 2-1 in a gripping chess final. But the moves extended well beyond the board, with esports, creators, cosplay and hip-hop turning the Jio World Convention Centre into the beating heart of India’s gaming boom.

The grand finals marked the culmination of India Rising: Road to EWC powered by Baden Aniline and Soda Factory (BASF), a first-of-its-kind festival by JioBlast and the Esports Foundation that blended elite competition with creator culture, fan experiences and live entertainment.

The festival was inaugurated by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who used the occasion to double down on the state’s ambition to become India’s gaming and digital creative capital.

L-R: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and JioBlast CEO Charlie Cowdrey

“Gaming has emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments of the global entertainment economy, and India has the talent and digital capability to play a leading role in its future,” stated Fadnavis. “Maharashtra, is committed to building an ecosystem for gaming, esports, digital content and the creator economy through supportive policies, infrastructure and industry partnerships.”

If the chess final was the headline act, the festival itself was the blockbuster. Leading esports organisations including S8UL and GodLike joined creator meet-and-greets, gaming zones, cosplay showcases and interactive fan experiences, before hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut brought the curtain down with a high-energy live performance.

JioBlast CEO Charlie Cowdrey expressed, “India Rising: Road to EWC reflects our long-term commitment to building India’s gaming ecosystem by creating a platform where competition, creators, fans, and industry can come together. The enthusiasm we’ve witnessed throughout the festival reinforces India’s emergence as one of the world’s most exciting gaming markets. This is only the first chapter, and we look forward to expanding the platform in the years ahead while creating more pathways for Indian talent to connect with the global stage.”

Esports Foundation head of strategy James Cunningham added, “India has established itself as one of the world’s most exciting gaming markets, and India Rising: Road to EWC demonstrated both the scale of its community and the quality of its competitive talent. Together with JioBlast, we’re proud to have created a meaningful qualification pathway that connects Indian audiences and players with the global Esports World Cup ecosystem.”

The festival also handed out the inaugural gaming honours, recognising standout names across India’s gaming landscape.

Gaming honours 2026 winners

Content group of the year: S8UL

PC creator of the year: GamerFleet

Male creator of the year: JokerKiHaveli

Regional creator of the year: Shreeman Legend

Female creator of the year: Xyaa

Esports player of the year: Jonathan Gaming

Outstanding contribution to Indian esports: Mortal and 8Bit Thug

From checkmate to stage lights, India Rising ended on a high note. The pieces are now packed away, but India’s gaming ambitions are very much still in play.