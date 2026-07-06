Netflix doubles down on anime as ‘Steel Ball Run’ charges ahead, while ‘Delicious in Dungeon’ cooks up a long game

Netflix has hit the accelerator on its anime slate, unveiling fresh trailers, release windows and a packed summer line-up at Anime Expo 2026. The streamer is betting big on established franchises, with Steel Ball Run JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure leading the charge, while fan favourites The Ramparts of Ice and Delicious in Dungeon lock in their next chapters.

Steel Ball Run JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure gallops into its next stage with a brand-new trailer, three fresh faces and a release plan. The series begins streaming on Netflix from 25 September, with new episodes arriving every Friday across an 11-episode run. Joining the race are Mountain Tim, Hot Pants and the formidable Funny Valentine as Johnny Joestar and Gyro Zeppeli push deeper into America’s unforgiving frontier. What begins as a race soon becomes a deadly game of hidden agendas, supernatural forces and survival.

Romance takes a quieter turn with The Ramparts of Ice. Netflix confirmed that season two will premiere in October 2026, alongside new teaser art. Adapted from Kocha Agasawa’s hit manga, the coming-of-age drama follows the emotionally guarded Koyuki Hikawa as unexpected friendships slowly chip away at the walls she has built around herself.

The wait is longer for fantasy fans. Delicious in Dungeon season two is now set for October 2027, with its first teaser art teasing darker days ahead. Falin’s transformation, the looming threat of the Lunatic Magician Thistle and the party’s descent into the dungeon promise a feast with far higher stakes.

Netflix’s anime is already in full swing. Newly available titles include That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season one, Chainsmoker Cat, Daemons of the Shadow Realm in select regions and the Netflix series Sparks of Tomorrow.

The months ahead remain equally stacked. Thunder three premieres exclusively on Netflix on 8 July, followed by One Piece Heroines on 11 July in select regions, Jujutsu Kaisen season three on 23 July in select regions, Netflix film The Ribbon Hero on 8 August and Banana Fish on 12 August in select regions.

From bizarre races and frozen hearts to dungeon feasts and pirate heroines, Netflix’s anime engine is running at full throttle and it shows no sign of easing off.