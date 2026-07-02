‘Sparks of Tomorrow’ fires up Netflix with a steampunk revolution

Smoke. Steam. Sparks. And a revolution waiting to ignite.

Netflix is cranking up the pressure with Sparks of Tomorrow, a striking new anime series that lands on 5 July. Reimagining early 20th-century Kyoto through a steampunk lens, the series asks a tantalising question: what if electricity never won the race?

Adapted from Hiro Yūki’s novel 20 Seiki Denki Mokuroku, the series sees Kyoto Animation trading polished nostalgia for soot-stained spectacle. The city is cloaked in smoke, steam powers progress, and hope is running on empty.

At the heart of the story are two young souls carrying more baggage than blueprints. A boy, scarred by the death of his brother, has abandoned dreams of an Age of Electricity. A girl, steadfast in her faith, buries both her ambitions and the grief of losing her mother.

Their fortunes change when a mysterious book, the 20th Century Electrical Catalog, offers a glimpse of a brighter world. What begins as a search for answers soon becomes a combustible journey through loss, hope and invention.

As old wounds heal and hidden truths surface, the pair edge closer to a future that once seemed impossible. In a city fuelled by steam, they may yet become the spark that lights a revolution.

Netflix has also unveiled teaser artwork offering the first glimpse of Kyoto Animation’s bold new vision. If the visuals are any indication, Sparks of Tomorrow looks ready to steam ahead when it premieres on 5 July.

One thing is certain: where there’s smoke, there’s about to be fire!