Banijay Kids & Family snaps up global rights to preschool mindfulness series ‘Husha Be’

Banijay Kids & Family the children’s entertainment powerhouse has secured worldwide distribution rights to Husha Be, a new preschool animated series that puts mindfulness centre stage.

Produced by Cwmni Da, a leading independent media and television production company and commissioned by Welsh-language broadcaster Sianel Pedwar Cymru (S4C), the 52 x 7 minute series blends gentle storytelling with simple mindfulness exercises, encouraging young viewers to slow down, tune in and navigate everyday emotions. Set in a tactile, textile-inspired world, Husha Be follows three endearing characters through sensory adventures designed to nurture focus, self-awareness and emotional wellbeing.

Banijay Kids & Family senior vice president co-productions, sales and acquisitions Julia Rowlands said, “The series arrives at a time when demand is rising for children’s content that combines entertainment with emotional development. Husha Be as a timely addition to the company’s growing catalogue, offering broadcasters and streaming platforms a distinctive proposition with global appeal.”

Cwmni Da chief executive Bethan Griffiths shared, “The series holds a special place for the studio, blending creativity with genuine purpose. Banijay Kids & Family’s backing would help introduce Husha Be to audiences far beyond its Welsh roots.”

The acquisition further strengthens Banijay Kids & Family’s distribution slate as the company continues to build globally recognised children’s brands. And if Husha Be has its way, the next big thing in preschool television may not be louder or faster, just a little calmer.