Banijay Kids & Family secures ‘Belzebubs’ distribution rights

Banijay Kids & Family announced that it has secured distribution rights to Belzebubs, a mockumentary-style adult animation from Pyjama Films. The series is co-produced by Movimenti Production, part of Banijay Kids & Family, together with Mago Production.

Currently in production, Belzebubs (13 x 22’) has been confirmed for YLE in Finland and TV3 in Catalonia, with presales also secured for RUV in Iceland and Prima in Czechia. The black-and-white animated series is based on the webcomic created by JP Ahonen, which has attracted more than half a million followers worldwide.

Combining domestic comedy with heavy metal satire, the series follows Sløth, a stay-at-home father attempting to balance family responsibilities with his role as the frontman of a heavy metal band. Along with him, his unconventional family navigates the everyday disorder of their lives.

Banijay Kids & Family chief commercial officer Delphine Dumont said, “The acquisition of Belzebubs distribution rights marks a continued push for Banijay Kids & Family into bold, creator-led IP. A standout title, unlike anything else in the market, it broadens our offering across audience demographics and sits firmly within our premium slate for Mifa 2026.”

Pyjama Films CEO and co-founder Terhi Väänänen added, “It has been an absolute privilege to collaborate with JP Ahonen on the making of the animated series. The outcome is an exceptional series with a pulsing dark heart and delightfully offbeat humour, not to mention the amazing characters and storylines that we know will resonate with audiences globally.”

Yle Drama commissioner and head Jarmo Lampela commented, “We at Yle Drama believe that Belzebubs resonates due to its universal themes of family, diversity and perseverance, with an audience of young adults (20-35), while also appealing to a broader audience. Belzebubs is also a part of Yle’s extensive autumn 2026 metal lineup.”

The Belzebubs animated series is based on the webcomic of the same name by JP Ahonen, which has attracted more than 650,000 online followers. The band, signed globally with Sony Music Entertainment and Century Media Records, released a debut album accompanied by two award-winning music videos that have received over six million views on YouTube. A second album, with further animated music videos, is scheduled for release in the near future. The comic book rights have been sold in more than 20 countries.

The English voice cast for the series includes Andrew Wheildon-Dennis as Sløth, Jess Robinson as Lucy, Sløth’s wife, Pippa Haywood (Green Wing, Bridgerton) as Nana, Amalia Vitale (Big Mood, Beyond Paradise) as Blasphe-My, Charlie Hiscock (Ted Lasso) as Sam, and James Alexander as Hubbath.

JP Ahonen is the head writer for the series. The producer is Terhi Väänänen of Pyjama Films, working alongside Giorgio Scorza and Davide Rosio of Movimenti Production, part of Banijay Kids & Family, and Peter Keydel of Mago Production.