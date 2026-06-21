Annecy Specials: Toonz Media Group, shaping the next era of animation

For more than 25 years, Toonz Media Group has been a trusted name in global animation. Today, the company is entering a new chapter driven by ambition, innovation, and a commitment to quality.

Under the leadership of CEO Viswanath Rao, Toonz is embracing a bold vision for the future. The message is clear: Toonz is entering a new phase of growth and transformation. The company is actively shaping its future by investing in technology, building stronger audience connections, and creating premium content that resonates with viewers across the world.

Technology as a creative enabler

Technology sits at the heart of Toonz’s future, empowering artists and storytellers through AI-assisted workflows, real-time production, and next-generation animation pipelines.

AI supports areas such as motion capture, modelling, texturing, storyboarding, animatics, and expression enhancement, while storytelling, emotion, and artistic vision remain firmly human-led. The goal is to streamline production, improve efficiency, and allow creative teams to focus on crafting exceptional stories and viewing experiences.

Quality over quantity

One of the most significant shifts in Toonz’s strategy is its focus on quality over volume.

The company’s focus is shifting from scale to significance, with an emphasis on developing distinctive content that delivers lasting value to audiences and partners worldwide. Instead, every project is evaluated through a single lens: does it deliver meaningful value to audiences?

Toonz Animation arrives at Annecy and MIFA 2026 with a robust feature film slate, reinforcing the studio’s growing role as a producer and distributor of long-form animation. The four titles, spanning family theatrical, adult horror, hybrid documentary, and premium family entertainment, bring together established creators, artists and producers from around the world, reflecting Toonz’s commitment to partnering with world-class collaborators on high-quality content with international appeal.

Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk

Toonz’s tentpole feature is Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk, a CGI musical produced by Exodus Film Group, Toonz Media Group / Telegael, and Anthony Davis’ JAKM3N Productions, slated for end of 2026. The voice cast includes will.i.am as Pierre, alongside Jennifer Coolidge, Jennifer Hudson, and Snoop Dogg.

A Banquet For Hungry Ghosts

Based on the acclaimed book by Ying Chang Compestine, this horror anthology unites Toonz Media Group, Robot Playground Media (Singapore), Xanthus Animation (Taiwan), and Kucing Hitam (Indonesia) in a pan-Asian collaboration.

Tulipop: Magical Seasons

From Iceland’s Tulipop Studios, this preschool family feature weaves together two Tulipop adventures, Pumpkin Pip and A Midwinter Tale, with new seasonal interstitials for cinema.

The Taste of Water

Co-produced with Supersub LLC and producer Ryo Nakajima, this animated feature documentary uses AI-assisted rotoscoping and 3D Gaussian Splatting to transform live-action footage into anime-inspired visuals.

Together, these projects mark Toonz’s shift toward storytelling that inspires, entertains, and challenges convention, positioning the studio at the forefront of international animation production and distribution.

The world’s best talent, one project at a time

As Viswanath Rao puts it, “Great studios are built by great people.” For Toonz, quality begins with talent.

Toonz is increasingly focused on assembling world-class creative teams tailored to the needs of each project. Writers, directors, animators, designers, world-builders, and feature filmmakers are brought together based on creative fit rather than production convenience. For every project, the emphasis remains the same: bring together the right people, provide them with the best tools, and create an environment where creativity can thrive. As Rao has repeatedly emphasised, quality begins with talent.

Building brands and connecting with audiences

Technology and quality storytelling form the foundation of Toonz’s future, but ensuring those stories reach audiences wherever they are is equally important. The company is pursuing a 360-degree audience engagement strategy designed to strengthen brand visibility, expand audience reach, and build lasting connections with viewers across platforms.

At the heart of this strategy is Toonz’s rapidly growing digital ecosystem. Across its YouTube network, the company generates approximately five million daily views and reaches a combined subscriber base of more than 30 million worldwide. These platforms help Toonz build communities around its content and strengthen direct relationships with viewers across global markets.

Building on this momentum, Toonz recently launched MyToonz, its Fast (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) channel on LG smart TVs in India. The channel currently attracts around half a million daily views and is projected to reach between one and a half million and three million daily views by the end of August. Together with its VOD and telecom partnerships, Toonz content already reaches nearly five million viewers every day.

Looking ahead, Toonz plans to expand MyToonz across Southeast Asia, followed by North America, Europe, and the Middle East. By combining a strong digital presence with direct-to-consumer platforms, the company is building a global entertainment ecosystem that keeps its brands connected to audiences worldwide.

Looking ahead

As the animation industry evolves, Toonz is positioning itself not merely to adapt but to lead. The company that earned its reputation through reliability and scale is now pursuing something even more ambitious: becoming a global creative powerhouse defined by excellence.

As Toonz enters this new era, one thing is becoming increasingly clear. “We are not here to create more content. We are here to create better content,” says Viswanath Rao. The next chapter of the company’s story will not be defined by how much it creates, but by the quality, innovation, and impact of the stories it chooses to tell.

(This article has been contributed by Toonz Media Group CEO Viswanath Rao, and AnimationXpress does not necessarily subscribe to these views.)