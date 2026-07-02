OnePlus levels up Campus Dominate 2026 with bigger esports push

Game on.

OnePlus is pressing play on the third edition of Campus Dominate, taking its collegiate esports tournament to a whole new level. The 2026 edition will roll into 16 universities across eight cities over the next two months, as the technology brand doubles down on gaming and Gen Z.

Billed as its biggest campus gaming initiative yet, Campus Dominate 2026 aims to engage more than 100,000 students and over 50 creators through esports battles, product experiences, creator meet-ups, interactive challenges and exclusive merchandise. Leading the charge is the OnePlus Gaming Truck, turning college campuses into high-energy gaming arenas where technology, competition and youth culture collide.

Building on its gaming-first strategy, OnePlus is significantly scaling the tournament after last year’s success, when more than 12,000 students participated and champions Nebula Esports used their victory as a springboard into professional esports. This year brings more campuses, more creators, deeper on-ground engagement and a doubled prize pool.

Commenting on the initiative, OnePlus India director marketing Ishita Grover said, “Over the past year, we’ve spent a lot of time understanding what truly resonates with Gen Z, and gaming emerged as one of the strongest passion points. With this insight in mind, we decided to make this year’s Campus Dominate 2026 larger than life.”

She added, “India’s campuses are home to some of the country’s most passionate budding esports athletes. With OnePlus Campus Dominate 2026, we want to create a platform that brings esports directly to students, celebrates campus pride and gives emerging talent an opportunity to showcase their skills. We believe the future of esports will be shaped by grassroots communities, and initiatives like this help create clearer pathways for aspiring players to grow within the ecosystem.”

The roadshow will travel through Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, New Delhi and Noida before culminating in the Grand Lan Finale in August.

The campaign kicked off in Pune on 29 June at G H Raisoni College of Engineering and Management, drawing more than 3,500 students, including 893 Campus Pro players. The event also crowned the first campus champion, securing a direct berth in the Grand Lan Finale.

At the heart of the competition is a BGMI 4v4 tournament. Winning teams from each of the 16 universities will advance to the Grand Lan Finale to battle for the Campus Dominate 2026 crown and a Rs 10 lakh prize pool. Every match, from campus qualifiers to the finale, will be played exclusively on the OnePlus Nord 6.

Beyond the competition, the OnePlus Gaming Truck promises a festival atmosphere with experience zones, creator interactions, gaming challenges, quizzes, UGC contests, giveaways and interactive activities. More than 50 creators will join the roadshow, while the Creator Lobby challenge will give campus creators a chance to battle for bragging rights, and win a OnePlus Nord six.

As India’s esports ecosystem gathers pace, OnePlus is betting that tomorrow’s champions will be forged on today’s campuses. For aspiring gamers, it’s time to plug in, power up and play for keeps.