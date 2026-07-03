S8UL levels up with YouTube India for Esports World Cup 2026

S8UL Esports has hit the respawn button on brand power. Ahead of the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2026, India’s gaming heavyweight has roped in YouTube India as its official campaign partner.

The partnership will see S8UL sport official Esports World Cup 2026 jerseys emblazoned with the iconic YouTube logo, with the familiar play button taking pride of place on the back and shoulder. It is more than a logo swap. It is a statement that content is now as critical as competition.

While both sides are keeping the finer details under wraps, the alliance is expected to span original content, behind-the-scenes storytelling, fan engagement initiatives, creator collaborations, and comprehensive coverage of S8UL’s campaign from Paris.

Announcing the partnership, S8UL struck a nostalgic note: “Before the stage, there was the homeground. YouTube India watched us grow from our initial streams to full-blown scrims. Now they’re coming with us to Paris as our official EWC 2026 partner.”

The tie-up feels like a natural progression. S8UL has built one of India’s biggest gaming communities on YouTube, where its creators and esports athletes have amassed millions of subscribers and billions of views. The platform has been instrumental in transforming the organisation from a creator collective into one of India’s most recognisable esports brands.

The timing is equally significant. S8UL returns to the Esports World Cup Foundation’s club partner programme for a second straight year, having become the first Indian organisation to earn the distinction in 2025. The programme backs leading esports clubs worldwide with funding, marketing support and global visibility as they compete across multiple titles.

YouTube joins a growing roster of heavyweight partners backing S8UL’s EWC 2026 campaign. Campa Energy comes on board as title sponsor, while Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) powers the team’s technology stack.