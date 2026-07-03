BBC Studios and Lego launch brick-built ‘Bluey’ shorts 

Bluey is getting a brick-built makeover. BBC Studios and Lego Entertainment have launched Lego Bluey Shorts, a 10-part animated short-form series that recreates some of the preschool phenomenon’s most-loved moments one brick at a time.

The 10 x two-minute series debuted on 2 July across Bluey’s official YouTube channel, the Lego YouTube channel, with Lego little ones and Bluey, fresh episodes dropping weekly through early September. Available at launch in 12 languages: English, Spanish (Lat Am), Portuguese (Brazil), French, Mandarin, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Danish, Korean and Dutch.

Fans can expect Lego brick versions of favourite adventures including Queens, Magic Xylophone, Dance Mode, Sleepytime, Keepy Uppy and The Beach, turning Bluey and Bingo’s imaginative games into miniature Lego spectacles.

BBC Studios digital senior vice-president Jasmine Dawson shared, “Two fandoms, built for play. This short-form series recreates favourite scenes brick by brick, keeping all the humour, heart and joyful chaos that audiences know and love. Bringing Bluey together with Lego celebrates the themes at the core of both brands, giving these iconic moments a fresh, playful spin that’s as fun to watch as it is to build.”

Lego Group senior vice-president of entertainment partners and content Jill Wilfert said, “We are thrilled to bring the beloved world of Bluey to life through our playful Lego Bluey shorts series. This collaboration with BBC Studios allows us to celebrate the creativity and storytelling that both the Lego brand and Bluey are known for. By reimagining iconic moments from Bluey in the classic Lego style, we offer families a new and engaging way to connect with Bluey’s adventures, fostering creativity and fun for fans of all ages.”

The release schedule started with Copycat on 2 July, followed by weekly episodes concluding on 3 September.

For Bluey, it’s another playful expansion of an already global franchise. And for Lego, it’s proof that when the right bricks fall into place, even television’s biggest preschool hit can be rebuilt without missing a beat.