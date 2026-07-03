‘Moana’ three sets sail as Disney doubles down on its ocean queen

The ocean is calling. Again. And Disney is more than happy to answer.

Before the live-action Moana even drops anchor in cinemas on 10 July, the House of Mouse has already charted the next voyage. Dwayne Johnson, who reprises his role as the swaggering demigod Maui in both the animated franchise and the upcoming live-action remake, has confirmed that Moana three is officially on the drawing board.

The Moana franchise has become one of Disney Animation’s safest bets. The original 2016 film, directed by Ron Clements, John Musker, and Don Hall, became a streaming phenomenon, powered by Lin-Manuel Miranda’s chart-topping songs. Its 2024 sequel went one wave higher.

Now Disney is betting on lightning striking twice. The live-action adaptation, directed by Thomas Kail, stars newcomer Catherine Laga’aia as Moana, the character, with Johnson slipping back into Maui’s oversized tattoos. Original voice star Auli’i Cravalho steps behind the scenes as executive producer rather than returning as the heroine’s voice.

The timing is no accident. Disney’s remake machine continues to hum, and Moana is widely expected to ride a strong wave of nostalgia, family audiences, and global appeal. If the live-action film lands cleanly, Moana three could quickly move from conversation to full steam ahead.