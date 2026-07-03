Pogo and Cartoon Network team up with ‘Dhamaal 4’ stars 

From L-R: Riteish Deshmukh, fourth- Ajay Devgn, Ravi Kishan and Anjali Anand

The laughs arrived before the film did. Warner Bros. Discovery turned up the fun in Mumbai by bringing together the stars of Dhamaal 4 and some of India’s best-loved animated characters for a high-energy fan event celebrating the upcoming family entertainer.

Hosted at PVR, Inorbit Mall, Malad, the event saw Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Ravi Kishan and Anjali Anand make a surprise appearance alongside Chhota Bheem, Chutki, Little Singham, the Teen Titans Go! gang and Tom & Jerry, creating a crossover packed with cinematic spectacle and cartoon chaos.

Nearly 250 children and teachers attended the celebration, which featured a special screening of Total Dhamaal, the third instalment in the franchise, followed by an exclusive look at the Dhamaal 4 trailer. The young audience also had the chance to meet the film’s cast and interact with their favourite Pogo and Cartoon Network characters through games and live activities.

South Asia Warner Bros. Discovery marketing head Janhavi Vyas shared, “Cartoon Network and Pogo share a common goal of creating joyful experiences for young audiences through global favourites and homegrown heroes alike. She added that the collaboration around Dhamaal 4, together with programming blocks such as Pogo’s Masti Dosti Dhamaal and Cartoon Network’s Ha Ha He He Mornings, brought that vision to life by blending beloved characters with Bollywood stars in an immersive family event.

Dhamaal 4 directed by Indra Kumar, hits cinemas on 10 July, with Devgn, Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Arshad Warsi and an ensemble cast returning for another round of comic mayhem.

Meanwhile, the celebrations continue on television, with Pogo’s Masti Dosti Dhamaal airing weekdays from 6:30 pm and Cartoon Network’s Ha Ha He He Mornings running daily from 7 am to 11:30 am.

For Warner Bros. Discovery, it is another play to blur the line between animation and live entertainment. And if the Mumbai event is anything to go by, Dhamaal 4 has already given young fans plenty to smile about, well before the opening credits roll.