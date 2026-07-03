Classic anime ‘Akira’ returns in 4K and Imax

Neo-Tokyo is firing up its engines once more. Nearly four decades after it rewrote the rules of anime, Akira is heading back to the big screen in spectacular fashion.

Crunchyroll has announced that Katsuhiro Otomo’s seminal cyberpunk masterpiece will return to cinemas across the United States and Canada in a 4K and Imax re-release on 4 September. The film will be distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment, giving fans another chance to experience one of animation’s most influential films on the biggest screens available.

To mark the announcement, Crunchyroll also unveiled a new trailer and key visual. Audiences will be able to watch the film in its original Japanese with English subtitles or opt for the English-dubbed version.

Originally released in Japan in 1988, Akira was directed by Otomo himself and adapted from his acclaimed manga of the same name. Produced by Tokyo Movie Shinsha, now TMS Entertainment and distributed by Toho, the film became a watershed moment for Japanese animation, redefining the cyberpunk genre and inspiring generations of filmmakers, artists, and game creators across the globe.

Its influence continues to echo through popular culture, with traces of Akira visible in everything from The Matrix and Stranger Things to Cyberpunk 2077. Few animated films have left such a lasting skid mark on global cinema.

The upcoming theatrical run will use the acclaimed 4K restoration that first premiered in Japan in 2020, bringing Neo-Tokyo’s neon-lit chaos, explosive action and painstaking hand-drawn animation back to life with greater visual fidelity.

Set in post-apocalyptic Neo-Tokyo, Akira follows teenage biker gang leader Kaneda as he races to rescue his friend Tetsuo, whose mysterious psychic powers spiral beyond control after a secret military experiment. What begins as a street-level rivalry soon erupts into a high-octane battle involving government conspiracies, unchecked scientific ambition and the fate of an entire city.

For anime fans, this is more than a re-release. It is a return to the film that helped put Japanese animation into top gear. And nearly 40 years on, Akira still has plenty of fuel left in the tank.