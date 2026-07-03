Warner Bros. announces exclusive ‘Dune: Part Three’ trailer preview for fans

The wait for Dune: Part Three is about to get even more exciting. Warner Bros. has announced an exclusive opportunity for fans to get an early look at the highly anticipated film’s new trailer and never-before-seen footage.

The announcement was made through the Warner Bros. UK Instagram account, inviting fans to sign up for a special sneak peek event. The post read: “Calling all Dune fans! Head to the link in our bio for your chance to get tickets to an exclusive sneak peek of the new trailer and special footage from Dune: Part Three.“

While Warner Bros. has yet to reveal when the trailer will be released publicly, the announcement suggests that new footage from the next chapter in Denis Villeneuve’s acclaimed sci-fi saga is just around the corner.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Three adapts Frank Herbert’s 1969 novel Dune Messiah. The film continues the story after the events of Dune: Part Two, exploring the consequences of Paul Atreides’ rise to power and the challenges of fulfilling a destiny that threatens to reshape the universe.

The upcoming sequel reunites Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Jason Momoa, who returns as Duncan Idaho. They are joined by Anya Taylor-Joy, whose role was teased at the end of Dune: Part Two, while Robert Pattinson has also joined the cast in a key role.

Following the critical and commercial success of Dune and Dune: Part Two, anticipation for the third installment remains exceptionally high. Fans are eager to see how Villeneuve brings the events of Dune Messiah to the big screen and expands the franchise’s rich political intrigue, emotional stakes, and breathtaking visuals.

Dune: Part Three is scheduled to arrive in theatres on 18 December 2026.