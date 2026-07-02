‘Naruto Shippuden’ finds its voice in Hindi as Crunchyroll rolls out regional dubs in India

Crunchyroll is bringing Naruto Shippuden to India with Hindi, alongside Tamil and Telugu dubs, from 6 July, making one of anime’s biggest franchises more accessible than ever.

The dubbed episodes will launch in phases through September 2026, covering the first 220 episodes of the acclaimed series. The move marks another step in Crunchyroll’s push to deepen anime’s footprint in India, where demand for local-language content continues to surge.

Picking up after years of intense training, Naruto Shippuden follows a teenage Naruto as he returns to his village to confront the shadowy Akatsuki organisation. Bigger battles, higher stakes and harder-earned victories await as the young ninja refuses to give up on his dream.

With Hindi joining the ninja arsenal, Crunchyroll is betting that the path to becoming Hokage now runs through living rooms across India. For fans, the wait is over; it’s time to unleash the jutsu in their own language.